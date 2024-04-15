Rain brings respite from heat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Residents got some respite from rising heat as the city witnessed light showers in morning on Sunday. Though only 1 mm of rainfall was recorded, it brought much respite from heat. Rain is expected on Monday as well. Following which, weather is likely to be partly cloudy for three days. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 36.6°C, which is three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, 22.3°C, was also three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.8°C. The minimum temperature remained 21.2°C.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.