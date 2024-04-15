Rain brings respite from heat

Chandigarh: Residents got some respite from rising heat as the city witnessed light showers in morning on Sunday. Though only 1 mm of rainfall was recorded, it brought much respite from heat. Rain is expected on Monday as well. Following which, weather is likely to be partly cloudy for three days. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 36.6°C, which is three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, 22.3°C, was also three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.8°C. The minimum temperature remained 21.2°C.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped