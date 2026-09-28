Rain chills Tricity as Panchkula records sharpest temperature drop, turns coolest in region

After largely defying the yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds issued for the weekend, light to moderate rain finally lashed Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Monday, bringing another sharp swing in Tricity temperatures.

The showers began around 9 am after an overcast start and cool breeze, continuing intermittently through the day. The IMD, which had no warning in force for Monday in its previous forecast, issued a yellow warning during the day for heavy rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds at isolated places.

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The rain brought a pronounced fall in daytime temperatures, with Panchkula recording 24.2°C, down 5.5°C from the previous day, the sharpest decline among the three cities and the lowest maximum in both the Tricity and the Punjab-Haryana region.

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Mohali also recorded a 5.5°C fall, with the maximum settling at 25.4°C, while Chandigarh’s maximum fell 5.1°C to 25.4°C. The Chandigarh and Mohali readings were 7.2°C below normal, while Panchkula’s maximum was 8.4°C below normal.

The sharp fall followed the hot and dry spell of the preceding days as the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal phase gave way to renewed rain activity over the region.

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Panchkula records coolest night too

Night temperatures also dipped, though much less sharply than daytime mercury. Panchkula recorded the coolest night in the Tricity at 21.8°C, followed by Chandigarh at 22.1°C and Mohali at 22.7°C.

The minimum temperature was down 1.1°C in Chandigarh, 0.3°C in Mohali and 0.1°C in Panchkula from the previous day. All three, however, remained close to normal, with Chandigarh’s minimum 1.1°C below normal, Mohali’s 0.3°C below normal and Panchkula’s 0.1°C below previous night.

Panchkula receives heaviest rain in Tricity

Panchkula received the highest rainfall in the Tricity at 15.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 9.4 mm in Chandigarh and 7.5 mm in Mohali. The IMD classifies rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm as light rainfall, with Panchkula’s 15.5 mm at the upper limit of the category.

Chandigarh Tricity had recorded no rain in the preceding 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while the rain during the day added 9.4 mm to the seasonal tally.

Rainfall deficit narrows, but remains high

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 701.4 mm at 8.30 am, with a 17% deficit. The additional 9.4 mm received during the day raised the seasonal accumulation to 710.8 mm by 5.30 pm.

Thus, despite Monday’s rain, the city continued to face a substantial seasonal rainfall deficit as the Southwest Monsoon season drew to a close.

Humidity remains high

The cool, wet conditions were accompanied by high humidity. At Chandigarh, maximum relative humidity was 86% and minimum 83%, leaving little relief from moisture in the atmosphere despite the sharp fall in daytime temperature.

No warning from Tuesday onwards

The wet spell is expected to ease after Monday. The Tricity forecast indicates scattered showers/thunderstorm-rain activity on Tuesday, followed by dry weather from Wednesday onwards.

The five-day forecast for September 29 to October 3 puts maximum temperatures at 29°C, 31°C, 33°C, 34°C and 34°C, respectively, while minimum temperatures are forecast at 24°C, 24°C, 25°C, 25°C and 24°C.

No weather warning is in force from Tuesday onwards through the week, although isolated/scattered rainfall activity remains possible on Tuesday before predominantly dry conditions return.