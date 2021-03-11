Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Rain brought the much-needed relief to residents of the city from the scorching heat after a long spell of summer. With intermittent rain since early morning and thundershowers at many places, the maximum temperature dropped by 4°C in the city.

The maximum temperature was 33.3°C, whereas the minimum temperature remained at 26.3°C, five notches above normal, said the Meteorological Department.

6.2 mm total rainfall 33.3°C max temperature

The department said the city today received a total of 6.2-mm rainfall. Areas near Panjab University also received hail in the morning.

The Met office has predicted that there would be no significant change in the maximum temperature in the city during the next two days and will rise by three to four degrees thereafter.

The department said the sky would be partly cloudy tomorrow and light rain could also take place as a western disturbance cycle was still active. From Friday onwards, the sky would remain clear. It started raining early in the morning and a storm during the afternoon left several areas without power. An official of the department said the heat wave was expected to return after the end of the rainy spell.

Respite for those suffering from respiratory diseases

The wheat harvesting season has led to a spurt in patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The ongoing harvesting and pollen season has triggered cases of asthma, acute bronchitis and pulmonary obstructive diseases.

However, the rain brought a smile on the faces of patients suffering from such diseases as it settled down pollen suspended in the air.