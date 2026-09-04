DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Rain fails to dampen Janmashtami fervour in Chandigarh Tricity; temples waterlogged

Rain fails to dampen Janmashtami fervour in Chandigarh Tricity; temples waterlogged

Devotees throng ISKCON, Gaudiya Mathh despite flooded approaches

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:11 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shri Lakshmi Narayan temple in Sector 20, Chandigarh illuminated on Janmashtami. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

Medium to heavy rainfall lashed the Tricity through Friday, waterlogging roads, passages and the surroundings of several temples, but failed to dampen the spirits of devotees who turned out in large numbers to celebrate Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Despite the downpour, temples across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula resounded with devotional songs and prayers since early morning, with devotees wading through waterlogged approaches to offer prayers and observe fasts through the day.

Advertisement

The main celebrations were held at the ISKCON temple, Sector 36, and Shri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mathh Mandir, Sector 20, where hundreds of devotees offered prayers during the day and the numbers surged in the evening.

Advertisement

Many devotees kept a day-long fast, to be broken at midnight with a feast of milk-based dishes. Across the Tricity, “dahi handis”—earthen pots filled with curd and other items—were hung at heights of up to 30 feet, drawing groups of “Govindas” who formed human pyramids to break them, several competing for cash prizes offered at temples.

The rain compounded traffic snarls in several parts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, already congested on account of the festivities.

Advertisement

Security across the Tricity remained tight, with police on high alert in view of recent terror strikes.

Government offices and educational institutions remained closed for the festival.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts