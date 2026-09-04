Rain fails to dampen Janmashtami fervour in Chandigarh Tricity; temples waterlogged

Medium to heavy rainfall lashed the Tricity through Friday, waterlogging roads, passages and the surroundings of several temples, but failed to dampen the spirits of devotees who turned out in large numbers to celebrate Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Despite the downpour, temples across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula resounded with devotional songs and prayers since early morning, with devotees wading through waterlogged approaches to offer prayers and observe fasts through the day.

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The main celebrations were held at the ISKCON temple, Sector 36, and Shri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mathh Mandir, Sector 20, where hundreds of devotees offered prayers during the day and the numbers surged in the evening.

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Many devotees kept a day-long fast, to be broken at midnight with a feast of milk-based dishes. Across the Tricity, “dahi handis”—earthen pots filled with curd and other items—were hung at heights of up to 30 feet, drawing groups of “Govindas” who formed human pyramids to break them, several competing for cash prizes offered at temples.

The rain compounded traffic snarls in several parts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, already congested on account of the festivities.

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Security across the Tricity remained tight, with police on high alert in view of recent terror strikes.

Government offices and educational institutions remained closed for the festival.