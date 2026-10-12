Rain fails to dampen Navratri fervour, 47K devotees visit Mansa Devi Temple

Persistent rain on Sunday failed to deter devotees from visiting the Mata Mansa Devi temple on the first day of Sharad Navratri with more than 47,000 devotees visiting the shrine.

Wet pavements, colourful umbrellas and the steady ringing of temple bells set the festive mood across the nearly 100-acre complex at the Shivalik foothills. Against the grey sky, the bright colours of women’s dupattas, red and yellow suits and sarees stood out, while children in new clothes hopped between puddles.

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Despite an average waiting time of at least an hour, devotees remained cheerful. Holding umbrellas in one hand and offerings in the other, they waited patiently, treating the rain as a passing inconvenience rather than a reason to turn back.

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“My parents brought me here when I was a child, and now I have come with my two daughters. We have a long association with the Mansa Devi temple,” said Kashika, who had travelled from Delhi.

Managing the crowds required extensive arrangements. Between 200 and 300 volunteers rendered seva throughout the day, while two dispensaries and seven ambulances remained on standby. More than 850 police personnel were deployed across the area, with 12 nakas set up to regulate traffic. One VIP parking lot and two general parking lots were operational. The police helped ensure smooth traffic and parking arrangements.

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The day also marked a first for Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating the state’s first Tourist Police Post inside the temple complex. The post will be staffed round the clock by 20 specially trained personnel wearing a distinct uniform. More than 100 CCTV cameras will be monitored live from its control room, while tablet-based software will help personnel communicate with visitors from other states and abroad.

Devotees who earlier had to travel nearly 2 km to the Mansa Devi police station to report missing persons or lost belongings can now get an FIR or daily diary report registered within the complex.

DGP Ajay Singhal said the post reflected the police force’s commitment to the safety and convenience of devotees.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, launched a 10-day free medical camp near the temple. Doctors examined devotees and distributed free medicines, while advising them on seasonal ailments such as cold, cough, fever and digestive problems.

“A regular routine and a balanced diet are the mantra for healthy living,” said Dr Ritesh, in-charge of the camp. The fair will continue till October 20.

Temples receive donations worth Rs 25.10 lakh on Day 1

Panchkula: Devotees donated Rs 25.10 lakh at three temples in Panchkula district on the first day of the Navratri fair on Sunday.

The Mansa Devi Temple received donations worth Rs 20,43,374, while the Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka received Rs 2,38,241. A sum of Rs 2,28,470 was offered at Chandi Mata Temple.

The three shrines witnessed a large number of devotees. Around 47,000 visited the Mansa Devi Temple, 12,000 the Shri Kali Mata Temple and 3,200 the Chandi Mata Temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Satpal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, shared the donation figures.

Besides cash, devotees also offered four silver items at the Mansa Devi Temple.