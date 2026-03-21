icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Rain fails to play spoilsport as saang artistes enthral audience in Chandigarh

Rain fails to play spoilsport as saang artistes enthral audience in Chandigarh

The cloudy Friday evening suddenly turned spirited as saang artist Pardeep Rai Saangi hopped onto the stage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:06 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A saang troupe performs during the Haryanavi Saang Utsav-26 at Kalagram on Friday.
Advertisement

Rain failed to play spoilsport to upbeat people who thronged Kalagram, the venue of the four-day Haryanavi Saang Utsav-26, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union Ministry of Culture.

Advertisement

The cloudy Friday evening suddenly turned spirited as saang artist Pardeep Rai Saangi hopped onto the stage and delivered a power-packed performance along with his team to the cheering spectators.

Advertisement

The saang, titled “Leelo-Chaman”, written by Rai Dhanpat Singh, a saga of two loving hearts separated during the partition lit up the stage. The tale recalls characters’ love for each other. With a distant hope in his heart of hearts, Chaman travels to Pakistan, scouring places in search of his beloved. And finally, his resilience and perseverance paid off – he finds Leelo and they lived happily ever after.

Advertisement

The engaging presentation garnered a resounding applause from the audience. Saangi is the fourth generation descendant of Rai Dhanpat Singh.

Up next was Daan Singh, who mesmerised the audience with an impressive theatrical portrayal of Haryanvi culture and folklore through various characters in the saang titled Dharmdevi and Nau Bahar, which revolved around two lovers hailing from royal families. They were married off early, much against their wishes, leaving them to fend for themselves. The telling tale brings out the spirit of sacrifice made by the girl in raising him in the woods, with the help of a seer who lived there. Time rolls by and both, now adults, return to their kingdom, to live with their family, after a spell of long-drawn trials and tribulations. The story reflects on the sacrifices of a quintessential woman to achieve a mission.

Advertisement

Folk theatre artistes Karn Singh and Dharamveer Singh are set to perform at the event on Saturday.

NZCC Director Mohd Furqan Khan said, “The initiative is aimed at protecting, preserving and promoting the timeless folk arts and cultural heritage of our country.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts