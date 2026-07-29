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Home / Chandigarh / Rain floods roads, belies Chandigarh MC claims

Rain floods roads, belies Chandigarh MC claims

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Schoolchildren cross a waterlogged road in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Pardeep Tewari
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Heavy rain left several parts of the city waterlogged, causing widespread traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters on Tuesday. Residents were caught in long traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

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Pradeep Kumar, an employee of the Chandigarh Administration, said it took him nearly half an hour to cross the stretch from the Sector 16 roundabout to the next traffic light. “The road was submerged under knee-deep water,” he said. The waterlogging also led to multiple vehicle breakdowns, further worsening traffic congestion.

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Similar scenes were witnessed at the Sector 18/19 roundabout. Sanjeev, an employee of the Punjab Government, said his motorcycle broke down near the Sector 40 roundabout.

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Hitesh Puri, Chairman of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), alleged that although the Municipal Corporation (MC) had claimed to clean the road gullies before the rainy season, the ground reality was different. He said clogged road gullies aggravated the traffic problem today.

A visit to several parts of the city revealed that many road gullies had not been cleaned regularly. Several gullies along the road from the Sector 34 roundabout to the Hallomajra traffic lights were found choked with leaves, mud and plastic waste. Rainwater remained accumulated on several roads for several hours after the rain. Blocked road gullies were also noticed in Sectors 34, 46, 47 and 48.

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Heavy waterlogging was reported outside several houses in Sector 38. Joginder Singh, a local resident, said the road gullies were filled with leaves and cable wires.

Waterlogging was also reported in Sector 51 and Kajheri village. Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the road gullies had not been cleaned.

In Sector 28, the road in front of Kheda Mandir was flooded. Heavy waterlogging was witnessed outside the gates of the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) in Sector 39, particularly near the entry to the HIG housing area.

Road gullies in Sector 17 were found damaged at several places. Sanjiv Chadha, a trader, said the parking area outside the post office in Sector 17 was once again waterlogged after the rain.

The rain washed away recent patchwork and left potholes at several places. Roads in the Sector 34 market and near the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, suffered extensive damage.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said different teams had been deployed to address rain-related complaints across the city. He said he had directed the officials concerned to immediately clean all blocked road gullies.

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