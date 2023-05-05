Rain forecast for Sunday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Maximum temperature today further rose to 31.5°C in the city, still six degrees below normal. It was 28.4°C yesterday.

The minimum temperature rose to 17.3°C from 19.1°C yesterday. It is, too, six degrees below normal. The minimum and minimum temperatures are likely to rise over the next few days.

The day temperature is expected to rise to 36°C by May 9, while it is likely to stay 20°C at night for the next few days. Next two days are expected be cloudy with rain likely on May 7.

The city recorded 118.2 mm rainfall from March 1 to date. It is already 259.3 per cent more than the normal rainfall of the season.

Last year in May, the whole month saw 28.4 mm rainfall. Only three days of May this year, the city has recorded 25.6 mm rainfall. In May 2021, 58.8 mm rainfall was recorded.