Rain, hailstorm batter Chandigarh Tricity; power and water supply hit

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds blowing at 40–50 kmph, and hailstorms at isolated places threw normal life completely out of gear across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on Friday.

The intense western disturbance, which swept across northwest India from the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, left behind a clear trail of destruction, uprooting trees and electricity poles, snapping overhead wires, and crippling the power supply network across the Tricity region.

Power and water supply were disrupted in large parts of the three cities since early morning and, despite repeated assurances by the authorities, essential services remained unrestored in many pockets till late Friday night, causing severe public inconvenience and hardship.

Though no loss of life was reported till the filing of reports, the storm caused widespread damage to public and private property, with roofs, tin sheds, hoardings, and flex boards collapsing at several places across the Tricity and its surrounding areas.

Uprooted trees and fallen poles, entangled with broken live electricity wires, blocked roads and internal passages at numerous locations, not only bringing traffic to a standstill but also posing a grave threat to public safety. Waterlogging was reported from most major roads, junctions and arterial stretches, leading to traffic chaos becoming the order of the day and exposing the poor drainage preparedness of civic bodies, which were caught off guard yet again.

Chandigarh recorded 25.1 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, of which 15.8 mm was received by 11.30 am, as per the India Meteorological Department’s media bulletin. The spell led to a sharp fall in the day temperature, which plunged by a whopping 12.8 degrees Celsius to settle at 13.5°C, almost half of Thursday’s maximum and 4.8 degrees below normal.

In contrast, the night temperature rose significantly by 6.1 degrees to 10.9°C, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. Relative humidity levels remained high, adding to the discomfort.

Western disturbance exposes civic apathy

The devastation once again laid bare the callous and indifferent attitude of civic bodies and allied agencies, which failed to undertake timely pruning of overgrown and dangerous trees and to ensure a robust power distribution network capable of withstanding the season’s first spell of rain and gusty winds.

While the authorities claimed that available manpower had been pressed into service to restore essential services in the shortest possible time, aggrieved residents slammed both government and private agencies for gross negligence, alleging that repeated failures to fix systemic issues were putting public lives at risk and causing avoidable damage to public property and prolonged disruption of essential services like electricity and water supply.

After Friday’s orange alert, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense to very dense fog at isolated places on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday. Another yellow alert has been sounded for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 kmph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places on January 27, at a few places on January 28, and at isolated places on January 24 and 26, casting a cloud over Republic Day celebrations. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, fall by 2 to 4 degrees over the subsequent two days, and rise thereafter.

Interestingly, the Tricity weather contrasted sharply with that of popular hill stations, with Srinagar emerging as the warmest among them, followed by Manali, while Kufri remained the coldest, followed by Shimla.

Public speak

“Chandigarh is called the City Beautiful and projected as a smart city, but a single spell of rain and storm is enough to expose the reality. Roads get waterlogged, trees and electricity poles collapse, and daily life comes to a grinding halt. If this is the benchmark, one wonders how ‘smart’ our systems really are," said Komal Mittal, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh.

“This is the true state of affairs in what the Punjab government projects as its future city and next big investment destination. One rain and storm, and the entire civic infrastructure collapses like a pack of cards, leaving residents to fend for themselves without power, water, or safe roads," said Rajesh Gupta, Sector 69, Mohali.

“Haryana showcases Panchkula as one of its best cities in terms of infrastructure and amenities, but just one rain and storm has laid bare the hollowness of those claims. The promises of robust systems and preparedness vanish the moment the weather turns hostile," said Radhika Sharma, of Sector 8, Panchkula.

City vs hills

Place Maximum Minimum Rain(mm)

Chandigarh 13.5°C 10.9°C 25.1

Srinagar 5.0°C 1.1°C 37.0

Manali 2.4°C 1.5°C 4.8

Shimla 0.6°C 0.0°C 0.6

Kufri -0.9°C -2.3°C 4.0

(SOURCE: IMD)