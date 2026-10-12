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Home / Chandigarh / Rain halts paddy harvesting in Mohali district

Rain halts paddy harvesting in Mohali district

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Farmers expressed fear that paddy harvesting would remain stalled for the next four-five days.
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Heavy rain in Mohali district on Sunday afternoon halted the harvesting and procurement of paddy.

The unseasonal rain left the faces of farmers withered. Farmers expressed fear that paddy harvesting would remain stalled for the next four-five days even if the weather clears due to waterlogging in the fields.

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“At some places, basmati and long-grain paddy, which had reached the ripeness stage, has also fallen due to rain and wind,” said Makhan Singh Gigemajra, member of a farmer union. Combine harvester drivers said the fields had become very wet due to heavy rains. Paddy harvesting and procurement would begin only after they dry up. Rakesh Saini, who makes straw bales, said balers would not enter the fields for many days and the bales made in the fields would have to be re-pulped to dry them. Weatherman has predicted isolated showers for the next four days.

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