Rain havoc: Prioritise safety of pupils, staff, Chandigarh Administration tells schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

In light of heavy rainfall and prediction of continued precipitation, the Chandigarh Administration has issued an advisory to all schools in the city to remain closed on Monday.

The advisory recommends the schools to prioritise the safety and security of students, teaching/non-teaching faculty, and staff members.

While making decisions regarding school closures, the managements are instructed to consider various factors. One of the primary concerns is the impact of the rainfall on school infrastructure, including classrooms, electrical systems, and other facilities.

Additionally, the condition of approach roads leading to schools and the routes taken by students and staff must be taken into account. The administration emphasises the importance of assessing the safety and feasibility of travel in these circumstances, ensuring that individuals face minimal risks during their commute.

However, should any school chooses to remain open for classes, it is expected that it will prioritise the safety and security of attending schoolchildren and staff. Stringent measures, including constant monitoring of weather updates, coordination with authorities, and implementation of safety protocols, will be implemented to create a safe learning environment.

Minimise risk