Rain keeps Chandigarh cool; IMD issues yellow alert till Wednesday

Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain on Friday night and again on Saturday kept temperatures in check in Chandigarh, extending the relief from the hot and humid conditions witnessed earlier this week.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received light rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, followed by another brief spell during the day. The showers, though not widespread, were sufficient to prevent any significant rise in temperatures.

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The maximum temperature dropped by 2 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 35.7°C, remaining 0.2 degree above normal. The minimum temperature, however, rose marginally by 0.3 degree to settle at par with the normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity remained high through the day under overcast skies, maintaining favourable conditions for intermittent rainfall.

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The IMD has revised its weather outlook for the city, curtailing the yellow alert till Wednesday. The alert covers the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places.

The forecast indicates that rainfall activity will intensify from Monday to Wednesday, when Chandigarh is likely to witness the most active phase of the current spell, with light to moderate rain at many places and isolated heavy showers.

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From Thursday onwards, no weather warning or alert has been issued, indicating a likely reduction in rainfall activity, although isolated showers cannot be ruled out under monsoon conditions.

A meteorologist said the city had entered a stable monsoon phase with rainfall occurring in spells rather than continuously.

“Monsoon conditions are established over Chandigarh. Rainfall is expected to remain intermittent, with the more active phase likely between Monday and Wednesday. The cloud cover and periodic showers will keep daytime temperatures close to or below normal, while humidity levels will remain high,” he said.