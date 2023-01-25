Rain lashes Chandigarh, more likely today; temp drops 7°C

Chandigarh, January 24
The day’s temperature fell by seven degrees as rain lashed the city today.
The city recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Before 8.30 am, only 0.8 mm of rainfall was witnessed. With today’s rain, the city has seen total rainfall of 20.3 mm this month. It is higher than the last January when a meagre 3.4 mm of rainfall was witnessed. According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, light rain is expected on Wednesday. Thereafter, there is likely to be clear or cloudy sky. Next spell of rain is expected on January 29.
Due to rain, the maximum temperature fell to 18.9°C from 25.6°C reported yesterday. Today’s temperature is a notch below normal. The minimum temperature rose to 9.4°C today from 6.7°C yesterday. It is, however, four degrees above normal.
According to the forecast, the next five days will see no major change in the maximum and minimum temperature in the city.
