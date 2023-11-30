Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, November 30
Rain lashed Chandigarh and many parts of Punjab on Thursday, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.
In Punjab, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Mohali, Rupnagar, Rajpura were among the places that received rain, according to the MeT Department here.
In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala and Panchkula received showers.
Chandigarh was also lashed by heavy rain.
