Rain lashes Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; more showers likely

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rainfall on Sunday while their common capital Chandigarh also witnessed a heavy downpour.

According to the Met department here, Chandigarh received 119.5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Among other places in Punjab, rain lashed in Ferozepur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Rupnagar.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 91 mm of rain as Rohtak, Gurugram, Kaithal, Nuh and Panchkula also received rain.

Temperatures dropped by a few notches after rain in the region.

According to the Met forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at most places on June 30 and July 1 in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“The spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places during the period over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over northern, eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh during this spell.

Very heavy rain is also likely during June 29 to July 1 over parts--Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Patiala, Sangrur districts and adjoining areas,” as per the forecast.