Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Chandigarh, August 14
Rain led to a severe waterlogging across the city today. It started to rain heavily after 6 pm. The Met Department recorded 51mm rainfall. Light rain is likely on Independence Day.
Many parts of the city were inundated. Commuters had a tough time reaching their destinations. Many vehicles broke down on waterlogged roads.
Severe waterlogging was witnessed at the Sector 27/28/29/30 chowk, ITI light point, road leading to the bus stand, one separating Sector 18 and 19, Sector 27/28 light point, AP Chowk (Sector 7/8/18/19), Sector 20/21 Chowk, Sector 32/33 light point, Centra Mall light point, Aroma light point, Colony Number 4 traffic lights and at Industrial Area, Phase1.
Commuters were asked to avoid the railway underbridge near the CTU workshop in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
