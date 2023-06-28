Rain leaves roads waterlogged in Mohali areas

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

A day after heavy rain lashed Mohali, its after-effects were seen today in the form of large-sized craters and sinkholes alongside the roads and soft land.

In Phase-7, a large chunk of road caved in on the slip road, exposing drinking water pipelines and underground cables. Though the area was cordoned off with barricades and caution tapes, it poses a serious risk to the road users.

Meanwhile, a crater developed near the road divider after waterlogging on the dividing road of Phase-7 and Phase-8. The damaged area has been barricaded.

A caved-in portion of a road at Phase 7, Mohali. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Vicky

In Kharar, residents of Green Valley continued to brave waterlogging as the entrance of the housing society was clogged with knee-deep water. Some residents complained that yesterday’s rain caused the waterlogging and dirty water entered their houses.

Green Valley resident Baljeet Kaur said, “Rainwater entered many houses and spoiled household goods. It has all been a total mess for the past two days.”