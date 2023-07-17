Rain likely for next five days

Chandigarh, July 16
The local Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for five days.
Thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur at isolated places from July 17 to 18. From 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today, 0.2 mm rainfall was recorded. After that only drizzle was witnessed.
From June 1 to date, 733.3-mm rainfall has been recorded, which is 160.1 per cent more than the normal rainfall.
City today recorded 34.1°C maximum temperature, one degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 27.2°C, which is normal daytime temperature. No large change in maximum or minimum temperature is expected during the next seven days.
