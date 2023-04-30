Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

After a few dry days, the region is likely to witness rainy weather for the next few days.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, cloudy sky with rain is likely from April 30 to May 3.

The city today recorded the maximum temperature of 34°C, which is 2.9 degrees less than normal, and minimum temperature of 21.9°C, 0.5 degree below normal.

Both day and night temperatures are likely to fall significantly over the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to gradually decline to 26°C by May 3.

“Rain or thundershowers are likely in scattered to fairly widespread places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for two days. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of May 1,” said an official of the Weather Department.