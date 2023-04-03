Rain likely for two days

Chandigarh, April 2
The Meteorological Department here has issued a rain forecast for two more days — Monday and Tuesday.
Weather is likely to be partly cloudy on Wednesday, while the next two days are likely to see clear sky.
The city today recorded 27.4°C as maximum temperature, five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 13.6°C, three degrees below normal.
Over the next few days, the day temperatures are likely to increase slightly, while the night temperatures are likely to see a major increase.
The city recorded 6.2-mm rainfall between 8:30 am yesterday and 8:30 am today.
