Rain likely for two days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The Meteorological Department here has issued a rain forecast for two more days — Monday and Tuesday.

Weather is likely to be partly cloudy on Wednesday, while the next two days are likely to see clear sky.

The city today recorded 27.4°C as maximum temperature, five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 13.6°C, three degrees below normal.

Over the next few days, the day temperatures are likely to increase slightly, while the night temperatures are likely to see a major increase.

The city recorded 6.2-mm rainfall between 8:30 am yesterday and 8:30 am today.