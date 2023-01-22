Rain likely from Jan 24 to 26

Chandigarh: The local Meteorological Department has issued light rain forecast from January 24 to 26. While sky is likely to be mainly clear on Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy on Monday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose to 22.5°C on Saturday, two degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 5.8°C. The maximum as well minimum temperature is not likely to see any major shift for the next five days.
