Rain likely from tomorrow in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh, April 11

Some respite from the rising heat is in store as rain is expected from April 13 to 15 in the tricity.

As per the forecast, it is likely to be generally cloudy with thundery development and rain. Maximum temperature was 35.8°C, which is two degree above normal, today. The minimum temperature was one degree above normal is 20.3°C. The temperatures are expected to fall from tomorrow.

