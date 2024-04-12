Rain likely from tomorrow in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh, April 11
Some respite from the rising heat is in store as rain is expected from April 13 to 15 in the tricity.
As per the forecast, it is likely to be generally cloudy with thundery development and rain. Maximum temperature was 35.8°C, which is two degree above normal, today. The minimum temperature was one degree above normal is 20.3°C. The temperatures are expected to fall from tomorrow.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician