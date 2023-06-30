Rain pours misery in Zirakpur, Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

Showers threw life out of gear as rainwater inundated roads at various places in the district.

The movement of vehicles was reduced to a snail’s pace in Zirakpur and access to many localities restricted due to knee-deep water, posing troubles to residents.

The heavy showers laid bare the civic bodies’ preparedness for the monsoon season.

In Zirakpur, roads, including the Chandigarh-Ambala main highway, Zirakpur-Kalka road and Old Kalka-Ambala road, were waterlogged at several places. The main artery of Zirakpur, the Chandigarh-Ambala highway, was full of rainwater, slush, garbage and plastic waste. Several places such as the Patiala chowk, the U-turn near Maya Garden Magnesia and the Singhpura light point were inundated.

At a park in Sector 70, Mohali, a defunct fountain enclosure turned into swimming pool as kids gambolled in the stagnant water. KNS Sodhi, a senior citizen, said, “There are five councillors in the area, but the Sector 70 park is in a shambles. The fountain here has not worked for ages.”

The situation on roads in the Nayagaon and Kharar areas was no different. Residents living near the Nayagaon market and Sunny Enclave in Kharar area faced difficulties.

In Dera Bassi, the main market, Ramlila Maidan, bus stand, Akali Market, Tehsil Road, Gulabgarh Road and other places were inundatetd. Rainwater entered shops at the main market and houses in the low-lying areas in front of the MC office on the Barwala road. Household goods were damaged as rainwater entered houses in street number 2 on Gulabgarh road and ward number 17.