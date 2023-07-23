Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 22

Early morning showers today spelled trouble for residents of Zirakpur and Dera Bassi as rainwater accumulated on streets and roads.

A man captures the flow of Ghaggar on his phone in Panchkula.

Due to waterlogging, vehicles moved at a snail’s pace on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway till afternoon. Long traffic jams were witnessed near the Zirakpur-Ambala road in Pabhat and K-Area.

VIP Road was waterlogged at several places with residents complaining of potholes and slush in the area. Residents complained that the condition of the road has not improved for years now. “The drainage system and sewerage are non-existent here. Despite our several representations, there has been no improvement,” lamented Sonia Sood, president, Maya Gardens, Phase 3.

Waterlogging near McDonald’s outlet in Zirakpur caused a traffic jam till the Dera Bassi flyover. Tribune photos: Nitin Mittal

Residents said brief showers were enough to throw life out of gear in Zirakpur. Rainwater accumulated on the road near the main market, disrupting the movement of vehicles on the main highway. At Gazipur, puddles of rainwater dotted the main market, making it difficult for the residents to carry out their daily outdoor chores. Schoolchildren had a tough time boarding school bus as streets were clogged with rainwater. Residents said the main road in Dhakoli was full of potholes and stagnant rainwater posed risk to commuters.

“The main road in Dhakoli is in urgent need of repair as accidents are taking place on daily basis. There has been no patchwork here even though traffic is increasing day by day. The road in Peer Muchalla is no different with potholes and slush at many places,” said Kailash Bhatnagar, a local resident.

