Rain spells trouble at Kharar grain market

Visitors to the Kharar grain market were inconvenienced as early morning rain led to puddles in open spaces.

Showers also affected the bags of grain lying in the open. The tarpaulins prevented damage to some extent but the low-lying bags were drenched in the run-off water.

Market committee officials claimed that the sudden change in weather for the past two-three days has had negligible impact on the stocked grain. Adequate arrangements had been made to secure the bags and very less quantity of bags were out in the open, they claimed.

“Most of the grain has been procured and farmers have been paid the due amount. The lifting is in the final stage now,” they added.