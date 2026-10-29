Rain threat clouds Karwa Chauth; IMD issues orange alert for Chandigarh Tricity on Friday

A stronger spell of unsettled weather is set to keep Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on alert on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgrading its warning to orange for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph and hailstorms at isolated places. The warning follows a day when thick clouds and a cool breeze played spoilsport with Karwa Chauth moon-sighting plans across the Tricity, delaying the wait for the moon among fasting women gathered at Sukhna Lake, parks and other public places, as well as on rooftops.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rain over Chandigarh and Haryana on Friday, with scattered showers likely in Punjab. The spell is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds, with hail possible at isolated places in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab. Rain and thunderstorm activity is forecast to continue through Saturday, before conditions turn dry from Sunday.

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Thursday’s weather remained largely subdued in terms of rainfall despite the alert being upgraded from yellow to orange later in the day. Skies stayed overcast, with a cool breeze and reports of isolated light thunder and lightning. The IMD’s 24-hour rainfall data recorded no rain in Chandigarh city, while the Chandigarh airport station reported trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The evening observatory figures also showed no measurable rainfall in the city.

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The biggest change was in daytime temperatures. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 25.4°C, a sharp fall of 7.6°C in 24 hours and 3.4°C below normal—the lowest maximum among the listed Punjab stations in the bulletin. The minimum, however, rose 1.5°C to 16°C, standing 1.9°C above normal and among the state’s second highest night readings.

Mohali’s maximum temperature fell 6.2°C to 27.2°C. Panchkula remained cooler, recording a maximum of 22.9°C, down 7.5°C, and a minimum of 14.6°C, up 1.5°C. The minimum in Panchkula was 1.5°C above normal, according to the station data.

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Relative humidity in Chandigarh stood at 88% at its maximum and 53% at its minimum. The maximum was lower than the previous day’s reading of 92%, but humidity remained high amid the cloudy conditions.

The Tricity forecast points to a maximum of 27°C and minimum of 18°C on Friday, followed by a maximum of 28°C and minimum of 16°C on Saturday. Day temperatures are expected to rise gradually to 29°C on Sunday, 30°C on Monday and 31°C on Tuesday. The IMD’s seven-day outlook indicates isolated rain over Haryana and Chandigarh and Punjab on Saturday, with dry weather forecast from Sunday.

The orange alert signals the possibility of localised disruption from strong winds, lightning and hail. The IMD has advised people to avoid going outdoors during thunderstorms, stay away from trees, power lines and weak structures, and seek shelter inside safe buildings. Farmers have been advised to protect harvested crops and avoid irrigation and the application of fertilisers and pesticides during the spell.