Rain, thunderstorms to brake heatwave grip across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 60-70 kmph across Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on June 11 and 12, with widespread rainfall expected to provide much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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According to the IMD, rainfall is likely at many places across Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts of Haryana on June 11, with precipitation expected over 50-75 per cent of the area. In the remaining districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh, rain is forecast at a few places, covering 25-50 per cent of the area.

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A similar weather pattern is expected on June 12. Rainfall is likely at many places in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, while the rest of Haryana is expected to receive rain at a few places.

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In Punjab, rainfall is forecast at many places in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar (Ropar), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) and Patiala districts on June 11. The remaining districts are likely to witness rainfall at a few places.

On June 12, widespread rainfall is expected in Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Rupnagar districts, while rain is likely at a few places in the rest of the state.

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Under IMD terminology, “many places” refers to rainfall covering 50-75 per cent of an area, while “a few places” indicates coverage of 25-50 per cent.

“The rainfall is associated with an active Western Disturbance that will influence the region on June 11 and 12. Thereafter, the system is expected to weaken,” said Surender Paul, Director, IMD, Chandigarh.

He added that the anticipated rainfall would bring significant relief from the ongoing heatwave affecting the region.