Rain triggers road cave-in at Sector 9, traffic chaos in Chandigarh

Early morning rain caused inconvenience to residents as trees were uprooted at several places, while a major tragedy was averted after a road caved in at Sector 9, Chandigarh.

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The road caved in at one of the busiest intersections close to the old secretariat of the Chandigarh Administration. A car got stuck in it, but no one was injured. It took half an hour to pull out the car. Immediately after the incident, the Engineering Department of the Administration swung into action and deputed workers and employees to repair the damaged road.

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The employees repairing the road said that the road got damaged as the stormwater line running beneath the road was broken and the water started accumulating beneath the road, causing it to cave in.

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Meanwhile, trees were also uprooted at some places. A big tree got uprooted in Sector 11 market, while another was uprooted near the Sector 27/19 road. Office-goers had a tough time in reaching their destinations as long queues of vehicles were seen at all roundabouts in the city.

Ranjan Kumar, an employee of the Punjab Government, said that he got stuck at the roundabout of Sector 34 for 20 minutes. He said that it had become a routine to get stuck at the intersection whenever it rained in Chandigarh. He further said that the Municipal Corporation had failed to clear the stormwater drains.

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Rakesh Kumar, another commuter, said that traffic moved at a snail’s pace on various roads. Waterlogging was reported from low-lying areas, including the under-bridge of Sector 15 and Industrial Area. Rainwater also got accumulated in the parking areas of some markets.

Pawan Kumar Aggarwal, a trader of Sector 32, said that the market parking area got waterlogged in the rain. Traffic jams were witnessed on the roads leading to the PGI, where long queues of vehicles could be seen.

Meanwhile, officers of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh have once again issued a precautionary advisory to all residents and visitors of the city. They requested the residents to avoid parking vehicles under heavy, overgrown or old trees during adverse weather conditions. They asked residents to refrain from standing or taking shelter under trees, particularly those that appear aged or structurally weak, during rain or strong winds.