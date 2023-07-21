Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

The recent rains have damaged several roads in the city causing inconvenience to the commuters. Internal roads where waterlogging was most prevalent took a hit.

During a random check, roads dividing Sectors 28/29 and 29/30 and inner roads in Sector 27, 29, 37, 19 and 9 were found in a bad shape.

Sources said since the recarpeting of roads was scheduled to begin after the monsoon receded in September, it seemed motorists would have to bear the brunt till then. The city authorities might start patch work at some major points, they said.

Second Innings Association president RK Garg said, “Almost all interior roads in the city are in ruins. The authorities only do cosmetic work and do not focus on strengthening the roads. During rains, they get damaged easily.”

“Some of the roads are in real bad shape. The MC authorities should at least repair the roads which suffered major damage. People can’t be made to wait for the monsoon to get over even for small repairs,” said Vikas Gupta, a resident of Sector 29.