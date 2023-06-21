Rainy spell forecast for today, weekend in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

While weather conditions in the city remained largely sunny today, rain is predicted on Wednesday with overcast skies expected over the next two days.

The city weather department has predicted more rain over the weekend — Saturday and Sunday. While there had been forecast of rain during the past few days, the city has remained largely dry, barring drizzle on a few occasions.

As a result, only 27 mm rainfall has been witnessed in the city this month, which is 66.4% below normal. In contrast, April and May had broken the records of the past few years in terms of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today dropped to 38.4 °C from 40.2 °C yesterday, which was a degree above normal. The minimum temperature, however, rose marginally from yesterday’s 26.7 °C to 27.2 °C today, which is normal for the night. The day’s temperatures are expected to drop gradually in the coming days, while those of night may not see a major shift.