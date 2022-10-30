Raipur Kalan Academy defeat Sector 30 school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Raipur Kalan Academy defeated Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, (25-18, 25-15) to win the boys’ category match on the opening day of the Junior State Volleyball Championship.

DAV School, Sector 15, registered a (25-23, 25-17) win over Sector 46 Sports Complex, while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, defeated Sector 7 Sports Complex (25-10, 25-11).

The Sector 42 Sports Complex defeated Sector 46 Sports Complex (25-18, 25-15).

In the girls’ category, the Sector 7 Sports Complex team defeated Police School Academy (25-16, 25-14). As many as 13 teams in the boys’ category and nine in the girls’ category are participating in the event.