Raipur Kalan Academy defeat Sector 30 school

Chandigarh, October 29
Raipur Kalan Academy defeated Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, (25-18, 25-15) to win the boys’ category match on the opening day of the Junior State Volleyball Championship.
DAV School, Sector 15, registered a (25-23, 25-17) win over Sector 46 Sports Complex, while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, defeated Sector 7 Sports Complex (25-10, 25-11).
The Sector 42 Sports Complex defeated Sector 46 Sports Complex (25-18, 25-15).
In the girls’ category, the Sector 7 Sports Complex team defeated Police School Academy (25-16, 25-14). As many as 13 teams in the boys’ category and nine in the girls’ category are participating in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...