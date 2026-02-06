Raipur Rani Tehsildar in dock for graft over illegal sale of Pearl Group land

Tehsildar Vikram Singla, who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the 18-acre Pearl Group land deal at Raipur Rani, was sent to judicial custody today after the completion of his extended two-day police remand. The role of Patwari Narender Dabas is also under scrutiny.

The case pertains to land belonging to Pearl Group in Raipur Rani village, which was under a subsisting stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Despite the court order, false records were allegedly created to portray the property as ancestral land, following which sale deeds were illegally registered.

According to investigators, the Tehsildar deliberately ignored both the stay order and the company’s ownership of the land, facilitating the transactions in collusion with other officials.

The Tehsildar claimed that the actions relating to the removal of the stay were taken with the knowledge of the SDO. However, the SDO’s office has categorically denied this, stating that it was falsely projected as having authorised the illegal removal of the stay and registration of the land.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Revenue Officers Association has protested against the arrest and suspension of revenue officers, warning of a “pen-down” strike if its demand for due process and fair review is not addressed.

The matter came to light after the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) initiated an inquiry into the circumstances under which the stay on the disputed land was lifted. Records show the land had remained under stay before it was abruptly revoked, enabling further transactions. When repeated notices elicited no response, the Tehsildar and Patwari were summoned along with relevant land records. Discrepancies in the replies and inconsistencies in the records led to a deeper probe.

Based on the inquiry findings, the Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Singla for corruption, abuse of official position and causing wrongful gain to private parties. He was arrested on January 31 and initially sent to three-days police remand, which was later extended by two days. During this period, officials examined revenue records, verified official correspondence and questioned the accused.

With the remand ending today, Singla was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Officials said the investigation was ongoing and the involvement of other revenue officials was being examined, with further action not ruled out.

SDO flags ‘well-planned conspiracy’

On January 29, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula, informed the Finance Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner, Ambala, of serious irregularities and alleged criminal misconduct in the handling of Pearl/PGF land at Raipur Rani.

The SDO stated that despite the land being under attachment and multiple stay orders linked to directions of the Supreme Court, the Lodha Committee, the CBI and the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), the Tehsildar, allegedly in connivance with the Patwari and private parties, illegally removed the stay and facilitated registration of nearly 143 kanals of land within a short span.

Rejecting the Tehsildar’s claim that the action was taken with the SDO’s knowledge, the officer alleged misuse of official position, lack of jurisdiction, absence of notice to affected parties and violation of court-linked stay orders. He further claimed that incorrect entries were deliberately made in revenue records and that his office was falsely shown as having authorised the action.

Describing the matter as a well-planned conspiracy involving possible transactions worth crores, the SDO sought immediate removal of the officials concerned, restoration of status quo and initiation of strict departmental and criminal proceedings, including under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Revenue officers seek CM’s intervention

The Haryana Revenue Officers Association (HROA) has approached the Chief Minister, the Revenue Minister and senior officials, alleging coercive action against revenue officers in violation of statutory safeguards. It flagged the arrest and suspension of Raipur Rani Tehsildar Vikram Singla, Wajirabad Naib Tehsildar Narendra Kumar and former Naib Tehsildar of Naraingarh Sanjeev Atri, claiming the actions have created fear and legal uncertainty, affecting routine work. The HROA has sought a fair review, adherence to due process and warned of a “pen-down” protest if concerns are ignored.