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Home / Chandigarh / Raised cement blocks installed along recarpeted ISBT road in Chandigarh

Raised cement blocks installed along recarpeted ISBT road in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New cement slabs installed near the ISBT in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Pardeep tewari
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Days after the road opposite the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Sector 17, was re-carpeted, the civic authorities have installed raised cement blocks along the edge of the carriageway to create a gradual slope between the newly elevated road surface and the adjoining pavement.

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Expressing concern, several commuters stated that the old blocks could have been used instead of the new ones. “Since the road was recently re-carpeted, the fresh layer of bitumen had increased the height of the road surface and the existing cement blocks had to be removed,” said CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, UT.

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In their place, workers have now positioned raised cement blocks along the roadside to bridge the height difference and provide a gradual transition, he said.

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Officials maintained that the blocks were installed as part of the standard procedure following recarpeting and that the remaining work would be completed in due course. They said the objective was to ensure that there was no abrupt level difference between the road and the adjoining surface.

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