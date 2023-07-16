Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide, blames seniors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

A 40-year-old employee of Punjab Raj Bhavan allegedly died by suicide at his home in Sector 7 here this morning.

The deceased, identified as Lal Chand, was a Class IV employee and staying in Sector 7 government quarters. He is survived by his wife, a four-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

Before allegedly hanging himself to death from a ceiling fan, the victim had on social media alleged that a caretaker and controller were mentally harassing him for the past five years.

The police said the door of the room where the victim allegedly ended his life was found bolted from inside. The door was broken and the victim taken to the GMSH-16 where doctors declared him dead.

The kin of the deceased alleged that Lal Chand, in the video, held caretaker responsible for taking the extreme step. Lal Chand was working at the Raj Bhavan for the past 19 years. He also alleged that the caretaker and the controller assigned him hard duties even though he was an accident victim.

A senior police official said, “In his video message, Lal Chand blamed two seniors. The video message is being verified. The statements of the victim’s wife and relatives are being recorded. We will take legal action as per the evidence. The victim belonged to Himachal Pradesh.”