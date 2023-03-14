Raj Bhawan march by Chandigarh Congress halted by police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

On a nationwide call given by the Congress, its city unit today protested against the alleged “scams taking place under the BJP-ruled Central Government and the Municipal Corporation here.”

The protesters gathered at the Sector 18-19 light point to march towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan to gherao it. But they were stopped by the police and were not allowed to move to Madhya Marg.

The protesters argued with the police, but were not allowed to cross the barricading.

Traffic congestion was witnessed around the area because of the protest and barricading. Commuters were inconvenienced and had to take long alternative routes to reach their respective destinations.

“All issues concerning the common man like the multi-crore parking scam, hike in water tariff, exorbitant service charges at sampark centres , ban on share-wise property registration, proposed hike in electricity rates, notices issued to residents of colonies, villages and housing board at local-level and price rise, unemployment and Adani scam were to be highlighted through this protest,” HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress said.

The protestors carrying placards and party flags raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded no less than a CBI inquiry against the parking scam in Chandigarh and Adani scam at the national level.