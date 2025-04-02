Raj Kumar Singh gets officiating charge of UT DGP

A 2004-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Raj Kumar Singh has been entrusted with the officiating charge of the Director General of Police (DGP), Chandigarh, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today shifted Surendra Singh Yadav, a 1997-batch AGMUT-cadre officer, as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Border Security Force (BSF) on a deputation.

The authorities in Chandigarh were requested to facilitate the smooth transition of responsibilities as Yadav takes on his new role in the BSF.