Raja Warring leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 12

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led workers of the party during a “Tiranaga Yatra” from Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Phase 8, to Phase 6 here today.

Warring said the party workers would complete 75 km to give a message of patriotism and harmony. Regarding factionalism in Mohali district Congress, he said, “All Congress councillors are together and are waiting for the right time to overthrow BJP Mayor Amarjit Sidhu.”

#amrinder singh raja warring #Mohali