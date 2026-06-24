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Home / Chandigarh / Rajasthan native held for Rs 76.80-lakh real estate fraud in Panchkula

Rajasthan native held for Rs 76.80-lakh real estate fraud in Panchkula

Prepared fake documents, forged signatures of deceased individuals

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Accused Bhushan Mittal, a native of Rajasthan, has been living in Mohali for the past few years.
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW-1) of the Panchkula police has arrested a man accused of defrauding victims of Rs 76.80 lakh in the name of real estate by preparing fake documents and forging signatures of deceased individuals.

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Accused Bhushan Mittal, a native of Rajasthan, has been living in Mohali for the past few years. Based on a complaint filed by a Panchkula resident, the police had registered a case against the accused at the Sector-14 police station on October 30, 2025, under relevant  sections of the BNS. The police arrested the accused after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

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According to complainant Ashok Kumar, Mittal and his wife showed him and his family members seven separate flats at Royal Empire, a township in the Peer Muchhalla area, and lured them with promises of substantial returns. The victim's family paid approximately Rs 76.80 lakh to the accused through cash and online payments, following which the accused presented them with fraudulent allotment letters and possession letters with forged company letterheads.

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The accused also prepared a fake sales agreement in the name of a deceased individual. When the victims discovered the fraud and demanded their money back, the accused threatened them. The case is being investigated by ASI Manoj Kumar.

According to the police, Mittal was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand. "During the interrogation, the accused made several important revelations. Our team will visit the accused's residence in Rajasthan, where we expect to recover the defrauded funds from. The counterfeit seals used to prepare the fraudulent documents are yet to be traced. Our team is conducting extensive investigations to determine the involvement of other accomplices in the case," said the police.

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