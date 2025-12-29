Rajinder Dhawan’s poetry collection ‘Main Sagar Khara, Tum Nadi Meethi’ released in Chandigarh

In an era where literary expression is increasingly dominated by themes of angst and outrage, writing poetry centred on love and nature is a formidable challenge. This observation was made by Dr Madhav Kaushik, president of the National Sahitya Akademi, during the release of journalist Dr Rajinder Dhawan’s poetry collection, ‘Main Sagar Khara, Tum Nadi Meethi’, on Sunday.

Advertisement

​Speaking as the chief guest at the event held at the Chandigarh Press Club, Dr Kaushik commended Dr Dhawan for successfully navigating this difficult path.

Advertisement

​Reflecting on the city’s unique cultural fabric, Dr Kaushik noted that the true value of Chandigarh is often realised when one is away. “This beautiful city is devoid of linguistic malice. It is a place where writers and readers of Hindi, Punjabi, English, and Urdu share the same stage,” he said.

Advertisement

He also reminisced about his association with Dainik Tribune in the 1980s, terming the newspaper a “nursery” for budding litterateurs.

Writer and film director Nisha Luthra, who was the guest of honour, drew parallels between the newly released collection and the works of stalwarts like Surjit Patar and Vinod Kumar Shukla. She described Dr Dhawan’s work as a unique confluence of shringaar (romance) and virah (separation).

Advertisement

The event was presided over by senior journalist Naresh Kaushal. In his address, he highlighted the difficulty of pursuing creative writing alongside a demanding career in journalism, praising Dr Dhawan for balancing both.

​Kaushal added a personal touch to the proceedings by improvising lines to Dhawan’s poems to honour the author’s mother, Sushila Dhawan, who was present in the audience. Referencing the poem ‘Aasmaan mein lakeer kheenchte hain’, Kaushal remarked, “Come, let’s do something significant, let’s bow to Dhawan’s mother,” drawing applause from the gathering.

The event also featured poetry recitations and critical reviews by writers and artistes, including Payal Bhandari, Babita Kapoor, Dr Rekha Mittal, Shashidhar Purohit and Ashwini Shandilya.