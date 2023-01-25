Rajiv Kalia claims top position in Captain’s Day golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Rajiv Kalia claimed first position in the handicap 19-24 category with a score of 32 points, during the Captain’s Day Tournament played at Chandigarh Golf Club. SS Sodhi (25 points) claimed second position.

In the handicap 15-18 category, Gupratap Singh (36 points) and Birg HS Bath (36 points) claimed the top two positions, while Dilmick Lamba (44 points) and Harmohan S Sabharwal 940 points) claimed top two positions in the handicap 10-14 category. In the handicap 6-9 category, Amit Pal Chahal (38 points) and Rakesh Jolly (37 points) emerged the top two winners.

In the handicap 0-5 category, Ransher Randhawa (38 points) and MP Singh (36 points) shone. In the ladies event, Bindu Singh (32 points) claimed the top spot in the handicap 19 and above category, while Vijay Wadhawan (31 points) finished second. In the handicap 10-18 event, Manpreet Sandhu (34 points) and Jyoti Gosal (30 points) claimed trophies. Sunali Aggarwal (30 points) and Nadr Kaur Gill (22 points) won medals in the handicap 0-9 category. Rabiya Gill scored 80 points to remain the overall winner in the gross category, followed by Guddi Malhi (86 points).

In the 71-75 years group, Pankaj Krishan (78 points) emerged as gross winners, followed by DS Malhotra (81 points). In the 66-70 years group, Col SDS Batth (76 points) won first position, followed by Gen JS Dhaliwal (76 points) at second spot. In the 60-65 years group, Gupreet Singh (80 points) won first position and JS Bakshi (80) claimed second spot. HS Kang (71 points) remained the overall gross winner, followed by Karanveer Singha (74 points).

Jasbir Singh and Gur Iqbal Singh Brar claimed straightest drive event, while RK Rao won the nearest-to-pin event. In category II, Col GS Sandhu won the straightest drive event, and Simran Singh claimed the nearest-to-pin event. In above 75 years (9-hole event), GS Mangat (22 points) and Dr Jagmohan (20 points) shone.