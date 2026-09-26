DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Rajiv Nayyar named Delhi and District Cricket Association U-19 chief coach

Rajiv Nayyar named Delhi and District Cricket Association U-19 chief coach

This is not the first time Nayyar has found a place in the Delhi body setup

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

For the second time in three years, a local cricket coach recently associated with the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has been included in the coaching panel of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Veteran coach Rajiv Nayyar, who until this month was accompanying the Chandigarh senior team at the Dr Capt K Thimmaiah Memorial Tournament organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has now been appointed chief coach of the DDCA Under-19 team. His name featured in the coaching panel announced by the Delhi body on Friday. Both Nayyar and UTCA officials were unavailable for comment.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Nayyar has found a place in the DDCA setup. In 2023, while serving as a senior selector and former Under-23 coach with the UTCA, he was also selected for the DDCA coaching panel. He subsequently joined the Delhi association before returning to Chandigarh cricket.

Advertisement

Nayyar was in the news earlier this year after he was allegedly assaulted by five unidentified SUV-borne assailants near Sector 97 in Mohali. The police reportedly arrested several suspects in connection with the case. Previously, he was also involved in a scuffle with an assistant coach, during which he sustained injuries.

Sources said Nayyar had recently played a key role in decision-making for the Chandigarh senior team. His appointment with the DDCA comes at a crucial time, with Chandigarh set to begin its Ranji Trophy campaign next month in what is being described as a highly competitive “Death group”.

Advertisement

Apart from coaching the Himachal Pradesh Under-14 and Under-16 teams, Nayyar served on the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s senior men’s selection committee for several years.

A recipient of the Parshuram Award from the Himachal Pradesh Government, Nayyar is also remembered for a remarkable batting feat in the 1999-2000 season. Playing in his hometown of Chamba, he spent 1,015 minutes at the crease while scoring 271 runs off 728 balls against Jammu & Kashmir, a record-breaking marathon innings.

Sources claimed, Nayyar had signed a contract in the start of the season with the UTCA, which binds him with the Chandigarh association till March, next year.

“Nayyar has been with the UT squad for the past three months. We have made our position clear to the DDCA. The DDCA might be a prominent body, but contractual commitments must be honoured. Any move on his part will constitute a breach of our agreement,” said a source.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts