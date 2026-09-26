Rajiv Nayyar named Delhi and District Cricket Association U-19 chief coach

For the second time in three years, a local cricket coach recently associated with the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has been included in the coaching panel of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Veteran coach Rajiv Nayyar, who until this month was accompanying the Chandigarh senior team at the Dr Capt K Thimmaiah Memorial Tournament organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has now been appointed chief coach of the DDCA Under-19 team. His name featured in the coaching panel announced by the Delhi body on Friday. Both Nayyar and UTCA officials were unavailable for comment.

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This is not the first time Nayyar has found a place in the DDCA setup. In 2023, while serving as a senior selector and former Under-23 coach with the UTCA, he was also selected for the DDCA coaching panel. He subsequently joined the Delhi association before returning to Chandigarh cricket.

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Nayyar was in the news earlier this year after he was allegedly assaulted by five unidentified SUV-borne assailants near Sector 97 in Mohali. The police reportedly arrested several suspects in connection with the case. Previously, he was also involved in a scuffle with an assistant coach, during which he sustained injuries.

Sources said Nayyar had recently played a key role in decision-making for the Chandigarh senior team. His appointment with the DDCA comes at a crucial time, with Chandigarh set to begin its Ranji Trophy campaign next month in what is being described as a highly competitive “Death group”.

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Apart from coaching the Himachal Pradesh Under-14 and Under-16 teams, Nayyar served on the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s senior men’s selection committee for several years.

A recipient of the Parshuram Award from the Himachal Pradesh Government, Nayyar is also remembered for a remarkable batting feat in the 1999-2000 season. Playing in his hometown of Chamba, he spent 1,015 minutes at the crease while scoring 271 runs off 728 balls against Jammu & Kashmir, a record-breaking marathon innings.

Sources claimed, Nayyar had signed a contract in the start of the season with the UTCA, which binds him with the Chandigarh association till March, next year.

“Nayyar has been with the UT squad for the past three months. We have made our position clear to the DDCA. The DDCA might be a prominent body, but contractual commitments must be honoured. Any move on his part will constitute a breach of our agreement,” said a source.