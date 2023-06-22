Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

Chandigarh, June 21
Preparations are on for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s public meeting scheduled to be held at Sector 34 ground on Saturday.
He will be addressing a gathering of about 25,000 people as part of the BJP outreach campaign on the completion of nine years in government at the Centre. The Defence Minister is scheduled to reach the venue at 4 pm.
Leaders of the BJP said as part of the nationwide campaign, a senior leader will hold, at least, a public meeting each in every state or UT.
