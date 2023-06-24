Rajnath Singh’s Rally: Rain hits preparations in Sector 34, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Rain played a spoilsport in preparations being made at the Sector 34 ground for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s rally tomorrow.

There was waterlogging at the venue due to the rain that lashed the city last night. Workers had a tough time clearing the accumulated water.

“We made some changes with the stage and did other modifications,” said Arun Sood, city BJP president. He also inspected the venue this evening on a wheelchair as he has got fracture on his leg.

Rajnath Singh will be addressing a gathering of around 25,000 people as part of the outreach campaign on the completion of nine years of the Modi government. He is scheduled to attend the event at 5 pm.

BJP leaders said as part of the nationwide campaign, a senior leader will hold at least a public meeting in every state or the UT.