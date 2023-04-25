Rajnath to open city’s biggest cattle pound on May 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate city’s biggest cattle pound at Raipur Kalan on May 8.

While the municipal corporation is already keeping impounded cattle at the facility, only a part of it is currently functional.

Once inaugurated, the pound can accommodate 1,000 head of cattle. Stray cattle and those already kept at various gaushalas will be shifted to the facility.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra confirmed the proposed unveiling of the facility by the Defence Minister. The minister will be in the city in connection with the inauguration of the IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18.

The stray cattle menace is a big issue, especially in southern sectors. It often causes road accidents and leads to chaos, besides insanitary conditions. Residents have been complaining about the menace, but have got little relief.

In October 2019, then UT Adviser Manoj Parida had laid the foundation stone of the cattle pound project with a one-year deadline. However, the work could not be completed for a long time. Officials of the civic body had earlier blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and shortage of funds for the delay in the completion of the project.

Can house 1K animals