Rajpura-based banker shot at in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 16

Unidentified assailants shot at a Rajpura-based banker in the neck at a housing society on the Old Kalka road last night. The victim, Aditya, was admitted to the GMCH-32 in a serious condition.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified assailants on a statement of the victim’s brother and started investigation. The police said the victim had come here to meet his friend when the incident took place.

His friend, who lives at Modern Enclave, said she worked at a private bank. Last night, she went to Kalagram in her car. When she came back around 12:30, Aditya was insisting on meeting her. Aditya and she used to work together at a bank. His friend said he was waiting for her outside the society in his car, she said.

She went straightaway to her house without meeting him. After some time, Aditya called her and said his vehicle had collided with a wall of the flyover and he was badly injured. Later, she found that Aditya had a bullet injury in the neck. He was taken to a private hospital where the doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh said, “A case has been registered. The footage of CCTV cameras is being scanned. The doctors have removed the bullet, but Aditya’s condition is serious.”

Had come to meet friend

Banker had come to town to meet his friend

Told her he got injured in accident

Friend found it was a bullet injury

Admitted to GMCH-32 in a serious condition

#rajpura #Zirakpur