Rajpura doctor, two friends attacked

Zirakpur, June 6
The police booked four youths and nine others for attacking a Rajpura-based doctor in a case of rioting on Monday night.
The complainant, Dr Prince Kalra, said around 13 people in three cars followed him while he was on his way from Rajpura to Chandigarh with his two friends Gaurav Verma and Bhaskar Verma. They were attacked near the Zirakpur-Patiala light point around 2:30am.
The suspects have been identified as Faridkot native Gurvinder Singh, Ferozepur residents Gurpreet Singh and Ashok Kumar, and Mansa resident Bunty. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.
