Rajya Sabha MP Sharma announces Rs 11 lakh for Panchkula Bar Association

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Tuesday administered the oath to the newly elected executive body of the District Bar Association, Panchkula, at a ceremony held at the District Court Complex.

Sharma, attending as chief guest, administered the oath to the newly elected president and members of the executive body. A large number of advocates attended the ceremony.

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In his address, Sharma said that building a developed nation requires a change in thinking, not only in policy, and that the justice system plays an important role in the development of society and the country.

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He said legal reforms are necessary over time to strengthen the rule of law, describing the judiciary as the largest centre of public trust and stating that advocates play an important role in delivering justice to people.

Key announcements

Sharma announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the development works of the District Bar Association. A proposal was also made to organise a free breast cancer screening camp at the Bar Association premises through the "Namo Shakti Rath," aimed at women's health awareness and early detection of illness.

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The newly elected executive body pledged to work together for advocates' interests, the association's development, and improvement of the judicial system.