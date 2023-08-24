Rakhi fest: Free travel for women in CTU buses

Chandigarh, August 23
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has announced free travel for women on Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 30. The service is applicable on all regular CTU bus routes within the city limits. The free service will be available during the standard operating hours of CTU buses on the aforementioned date. The facility will not be applicable on long-route CTU buses.
This initiative is a token of the CTU's appreciation for the integral role women play in society and a gesture of gratitude for the community's continued support, says a press release.
