DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Rakhi stars in Sec 8 govt school victory

Rakhi stars in Sec 8 govt school victory

Handball meet
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The girls U-17 handball team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, won the inter-school handball tournament organised by the Education Department..

Advertisement

In the final match, the Sector 8 school posted 8-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18. Rakhi scored three goals, while Nandini and Anjali added two each to the tally. Nisha also contributed one in the team’s win.

Sector 37 team win title

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the girls’ U-19 kabaddi team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the inter-school tournament. In the final, the Sector 37 team logged 50-40 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, finished third in the foil and epee team events of the inter-school fencing championship. Dia Gupta of Carmel Convent secured third position in epee individual event and in foil and epee team events.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts