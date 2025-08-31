Rakhi stars in Sec 8 govt school victory

The girls U-17 handball team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, won the inter-school handball tournament organised by the Education Department..

Advertisement

In the final match, the Sector 8 school posted 8-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18. Rakhi scored three goals, while Nandini and Anjali added two each to the tally. Nisha also contributed one in the team’s win.

Sector 37 team win title

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the girls’ U-19 kabaddi team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, won the inter-school tournament. In the final, the Sector 37 team logged 50-40 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, finished third in the foil and epee team events of the inter-school fencing championship. Dia Gupta of Carmel Convent secured third position in epee individual event and in foil and epee team events.