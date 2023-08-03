'Rakhna sambhal', a message for Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

A song composed and sung by Bollywood singer B Praak, “Rakhna sambhal Chandigarh”, was launched by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit as part of the city’s swachhata campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit said the song, dedicated to the city residents, would serve as “a reminder of our rich heritage and the importance of cleanliness and responsible behaviour”.

Mayor Anup Gupta encouraged people to strive towards restoring Chandigarh’s glory by making it number one in Swachh Survekshan. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra highlighted the civic body’s efforts in improving cleanliness in the city and raising citizen consciousness towards it. She expressed gratitude to B Praak for composing the “soul-stirring” song and urged citizens to take the swachhata campaign as a personal challenge.

The event saw participants actively engaging and learning about sustainable practices. The corporation provided bins and composting stations to ensure that the event was a zero-waste affair. A play on swachhata was staged by MC employees.

B Praak expressed gratitude to be a part of the campaign for the city he “loves the most”. He said he composed the song with the aim of inspiring residents to take pride in their city’s beauty and cleanliness.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bollywood